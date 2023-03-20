As the days get longer, Google’s Pixel phones are continuing to get cheaper. The unlocked Google Pixel 7 is on sale for $449 ($150 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy — the last of which is offering an additional $100 off if you activate it on a carrier, dropping it to $350. These are the best prices on the Pixel 7 yet, offering an exceptional value if you want a speedy Android phone with a sizable 6.3-inch screen, excellent dual cameras (with wide and ultrawide lenses), and Google’s own feature-rich version of Android 13. This is the usual price for the midrange Pixel 6A, which also gets frequent discounts, but the Pixel 7 has a larger screen, newer processor, and extra niceties like wireless Qi charging. Read our review.
Google Pixel 7 (128GB, unlocked)$59942% off
The Google Pixel 7 upgrades the standard model of the Pixel with Google’s second-gen Tensor CPU and an upgraded ultrawide camera.
If the Pixel is not flagship quality enough for you, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is seeing some nice discounts as well. The fancy but pricey Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale unlocked for $1,099.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. Or Samsung is offering it for the regular $1,199.99 price with $100 of instant credit to use on your choice of accessories bundled with it. Samsung also has additional deals for those buying a phone on Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T, offering the S23 Ultra for as low as $399.99 with a qualifying trade-in and adding or upgrading a line. Granted, that big $800 discount is served to you piecemeal as monthly bill credits.
There’s not much that needs to be said about the S23 Ultra other than it’s one of the most “extra” phones you can buy. It has a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, massive 6.8-inch screen, included stylus, and an advanced camera system with the best long telephoto lens around. Though, if you like taking pictures of the Moon, you may love or hate it. Read our review.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra$12008% off
The Galaxy S23 Ultra offers a huge 6.8-inch screen, built-in S Pen stylus, two telephoto cameras, and a top-notch Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It’s pricey, but there’s nothing else quite like it on the market.
In need of a powerhouse laptop for creative work and don’t mind opting for a last-gen model? The M1 Pro-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2021 is on sale for $1,999 ($500 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. The newer M2 Pro model has a nice yet modest spec bump, so scoring big savings on the 2021 model feels very worthwhile.
The base configuration of the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and an M1 Pro chip with 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores. It’s powerful enough for creative apps like Adobe Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, and Premiere Pro, and it has niceties like a MagSafe charger, HDMI port, and SD card reader to complement its four USB-C ports. Sure, you have to mind the notch in the screen, but it’s a modest compromise. Read our review.
16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (2021)$249920% off
The 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2021 is a creative powerhouse equipped with Apple’s last-gen silicon. Configurable with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max, the 16-inch screen can be lent out to up to three external displays and a 4K TV simultaneously thanks to its vast array of ports.
I mentioned a few gaming controller discounts last week, but this newcomer is a little unusual. The GameSir G7 wired controller for Xbox and PC is on sale for $37.99 ($7 off) at Amazon. GameSir is far from a household name, but the budget gaming peripheral brand put out a good controller for its first go-round, making an officially licensed Xbox gamepad. The G7 has remappable rear buttons and comfy rubber grips that are normally found on much pricier models.
What’s extra special here is that the G7 has two face plates, one white and one black, and they are user-swappable with built-in magnets so you can customize the face of your controller with paint, markers, or stickers without much effort. Read our buying guide.
GameSir G7 wired controller$4516% off
A wired controller for Xbox and Windows PC with two programmable rear buttons, rubberized grips, detachable USB-C cable, and clicky face buttons. The G7 comes with paintable, magnetically swappable black and white face plates.
A further sprinkling of deals:
- The 48-inch LG C2 OLED TV is once again $899.99 ($400 off) at Amazon. While the newer C3 is due to launch imminently, a deal on last year’s C2 is still worthwhile, especially if you play games on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X since this great OLED panel supports 4K 120Hz over its four HDMI 2.1 ports. Read our review.
- Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 is on sale for its second-best price of $74.99 ($55 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. The eight-inch smart display is the Goldilocks size between the smaller Echo Show 5 and larger 15, offering Alexa voice control of smart home functions, easy access to news and weather updates, and video calling. Read our review.
- The Sony WF-1000XM4 wireless earbuds are still on sale for $198 ($82 off) at Amazon, one of their best prices to date. These remain our top recommendation for Bluetooth noise-canceling earbuds since they have excellent sound and battery life. There have been leaks about an upcoming XM5 model, so perhaps the constant discounts are purposefully timed. Read our review.
- The Western Digital Black 1TB SN850X NVMe SSD is selling for $94.99 ($85 off) at Best Buy on a one-day deal. The SN850X supports 7,300mBps read and 6,350 write speed, which are fast enough for a PlayStation 5 or building into a mid-to-high-tier PC. Just keep in mind you’ll also need a heatsink to use it with your PS5.
- The 4K Chromecast with Google TV is back on sale for $39.99 ($10 off) at Amazon. This is the usual discount price for Google’s excellent little streaming dongle, which has a convenient homescreen to give you viewing recommendations. Read our review.
- The 75-inch TCL 4-Series 4K TV is selling for $569.99 ($80 off) at Best Buy. The 2022 model-year TV offers a massive screen for a budget-friendly price. It doesn’t have particularly impressive specs, but its 60Hz refresh, HDR support, and four HDMI 2.0 ports are fine for a casual TV viewer who isn’t too picky about having the latest features.