As the days get longer, Google’s Pixel phones are continuing to get cheaper. The unlocked Google Pixel 7 is on sale for $449 ($150 off) at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy — the last of which is offering an additional $100 off if you activate it on a carrier, dropping it to $350. These are the best prices on the Pixel 7 yet, offering an exceptional value if you want a speedy Android phone with a sizable 6.3-inch screen, excellent dual cameras (with wide and ultrawide lenses), and Google’s own feature-rich version of Android 13. This is the usual price for the midrange Pixel 6A, which also gets frequent discounts, but the Pixel 7 has a larger screen, newer processor, and extra niceties like wireless Qi charging. Read our review.

If the Pixel is not flagship quality enough for you, Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is seeing some nice discounts as well. The fancy but pricey Galaxy S23 Ultra is on sale unlocked for $1,099.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. Or Samsung is offering it for the regular $1,199.99 price with $100 of instant credit to use on your choice of accessories bundled with it. Samsung also has additional deals for those buying a phone on Verizon, T-Mobile, or AT&T, offering the S23 Ultra for as low as $399.99 with a qualifying trade-in and adding or upgrading a line. Granted, that big $800 discount is served to you piecemeal as monthly bill credits.

There’s not much that needs to be said about the S23 Ultra other than it’s one of the most “extra” phones you can buy. It has a fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, massive 6.8-inch screen, included stylus, and an advanced camera system with the best long telephoto lens around. Though, if you like taking pictures of the Moon, you may love or hate it. Read our review.

In need of a powerhouse laptop for creative work and don’t mind opting for a last-gen model? The M1 Pro-powered 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2021 is on sale for $1,999 ($500 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. The newer M2 Pro model has a nice yet modest spec bump, so scoring big savings on the 2021 model feels very worthwhile.

The base configuration of the 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with 512GB of storage, 16GB of RAM, and an M1 Pro chip with 10 CPU cores and 16 GPU cores. It’s powerful enough for creative apps like Adobe Lightroom Classic, Photoshop, and Premiere Pro, and it has niceties like a MagSafe charger, HDMI port, and SD card reader to complement its four USB-C ports. Sure, you have to mind the notch in the screen, but it’s a modest compromise. Read our review.

I mentioned a few gaming controller discounts last week, but this newcomer is a little unusual. The GameSir G7 wired controller for Xbox and PC is on sale for $37.99 ($7 off) at Amazon. GameSir is far from a household name, but the budget gaming peripheral brand put out a good controller for its first go-round, making an officially licensed Xbox gamepad. The G7 has remappable rear buttons and comfy rubber grips that are normally found on much pricier models.

What’s extra special here is that the G7 has two face plates, one white and one black, and they are user-swappable with built-in magnets so you can customize the face of your controller with paint, markers, or stickers without much effort. Read our buying guide.

