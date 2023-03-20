Marvel Studios VFX head Victoria Alonso is out

Though Victoria Alonso’s name will still be listed in the credits of a number of Marvel Studios’ upcoming projects like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, The Marvels, and Secret Invasion, the longtime producer is ready to make her exit.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, after 17 years of working at Marvel Studios — originally as executive vice president of visual effects and post-production before going on to become president in the department — Alonso left the company last Friday for reasons that aren’t entirely clear. As a co-producer on a number of Marvel’s earliest films like the first Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America: The First Avenger, Alonso played a key role in shaping the MCU in its infancy, and 2012’s Avengers marked the beginning of her working as an executive producer on all of the studio’s features and series.