Sennheiser’s long-lasting Momentum 4 headphones are $80 off

Spring break is here, and before you know it, summer will be, too. That means airports and train stations are about to get a whole lot busier. If you often travel for business or plan on vacationing soon, it’s wise to pick up a pair of noise-canceling headphones in preparation for the chaos. Luckily, Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 Wireless are on sale at Amazon, Walmart, and direct from Sennheiser for $269.95 ($80 off), which is one of their better prices to date.

In a nutshell, the Momentum 4 are our favorite pair of headphones for traveling. They last a whopping 60 hours on a single charge and their noise cancellation is excellent, meaning you’ll be able to tune out loud crowds, crying babies, and other unwanted sounds. True, they look more generic than their predecessor — the Momentum 3 featured a leather headband, stainless steel construction, and a classier look overall — but the plastic design and artificial leather ear pads on the Momentum 4 make them incredibly comfortable, so you can keep them on for as long as you’d like without hurting your ears. Read our review.

Speaking of traveling, Apple’s AirTags are another thing that’ll make for a smoother jet-setting experience if you’re an Apple user. They don’t often go on sale, but right now, you can buy a four-pack of them at Amazon and Walmart for $89.99 ($10 off).

The convenient Bluetooth trackers can help you keep tabs on luggage and other belongings via your smartphone. They come with some other niceties that’ll prove useful while on the go, too, like IP67 water and dust resistance and user-replaceable batteries. Just note that the trackers don’t feature built-in lanyard holes, meaning you’ll need to buy an accessory like Apple’s official AirTag Loop or a key ring to attach it to your luggage. Read our review.

Apple’s location trackers remain the best choice if you’re embedded in the Apple ecosystem. Image: Vjeran Pavic / The Verge

The price of the last-gen Apple TV 4K has been slowly yet steadily dropping for the past few months, but it’s never been this low. Now through March 24th, Costco is selling the second-gen Apple TV 4K with 64GB of storage for just $79.99 — a staggering $119 less than it originally sold for. If you’re not currently a Costco member, you can pick it up for $83.99 when you pay a 5 percent surcharge, which is still an excellent deal.

Although the last-gen Apple TV 4K is no longer Apple’s newest streaming box, it still has a few features in common with the third-gen model. Both come equipped with HDMI 2.1 ports and a Siri Remote, so you can ask Siri to find what you want to watch. They also support Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR, though the newer model also supports HDR10 Plus and includes a remote that recharges via USB-C. Still, if you’re fine without the latter features and okay with slightly slower performance, the second-gen model is a good set-top box that should last for years to come. Read our review.

Whether you’re new to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or looking to extend your membership, right now, you can buy three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for just $27.29 from CDKeys. This is a good deal considering a three-month subscription normally runs $44.99 and offers Xbox and PC gamers a lot of value for their money. A subscription grants you access to over 100 PC and Xbox console games ranging from GoldenEye 007 and Valheim to classics like Civilization VI and Doom, all of which you can play on multiple devices. Plus, subscribers gain access to online multiplayer EA Play titles and exclusive discounts.

