Microsoft is building a cryptocurrency wallet into its Edge browser

Microsoft is building a cryptocurrency wallet for its Edge browser even as the crypto markets struggle. Sources familiar with Microsoft’s plans tell The Verge that the software giant has been testing the Microsoft Edge built-in crypto wallet internally in recent months, with plans to eventually ship it to consumers. It’s just the latest feature coming to Microsoft’s increasingly bloated Edge browser.

Screenshots of the crypto wallet leaked online last week thanks to Twitter user Albacore, who regularly documents unreleased features in Windows. Microsoft’s description of the crypto wallet says it has “simplified experiences that make Web3 easier to interact with” and that it has “integrated security features to protect you from unsecure addresses or apps.”

Microsoft employees recently got access to the crypto wallet in Edge, and it has already proved controversial internally. One source described the situation as a “bad look” after Microsoft recently laid off many from its Edge team who were working on far less superfluous features.

Microsoft Edge will advertise the ability to purchase cryptocurrency from Coinbase and MoonPay through the built-in crypto wallet. It will also include the ability to connect decentralized apps to the wallet feature and support collecting and storing non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

The appearance of this Edge crypto wallet comes just days after Microsoft added a giant Bing button to its Edge browser in an effort to push people toward its search engine. The button isn’t easily removable. Microsoft has also faced criticism over adding buy now, pay later financing options into Edge, its aggressive prompts to stop you from using Chrome, and the way Windows 11 initially made it harder to change default browsers.