The Daniels are directing an episode of Disney Plus’ next Star Wars show

Disney and Lucasfilm have been tight-lipped about what exactly Jon Watts’ upcoming Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, which stars Jude Law, is about, but we now know at least two of the directors who will be helming the series.

Apropos of recent reports from The Hollywood Reporter that Everything Everywhere All at Once co-directing duo the Daniels were in talks to work on an unspecified Star Wars project, Daniel Kwan took to his Instagram page this week to clear up the speculation by announcing that he and Daniel Scheinert are slated to direct an episode from Skeleton Crew’s first season.

In his post, Kwan assured fans any rumors of them “getting sucked up by the ‘corporate machine’” were wholly out of pocket and explained that their decision to sign on to work a Star Wars gig was informed by, among other things, a need for healthcare.

“Jon Watts approached us to do an episode a while [sic] ago (before EEAAO even came out),” Kwan wrote. “We love Jon, love Star Wars, love learning new tech, we love meeting new cast and crew, and we needed the days to keep our healthcare (!) so it was an easy yes.”