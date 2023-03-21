EA is delisting three Battlefield games and Mirror’s Edge in April

EA plans to delist Battlefield 1943, Battlefield: Bad Company, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, and Mirror’s Edge from digital stores on April 28th, the company announced on Tuesday. The delistings are happening ahead of online services shutting down for the games on December 8th.

Offline features for Bad Company, Bad Company 2, and Mirror’s Edge will still work after December 8th, EA says, so if you own those titles, you’ll still be able to play through their single-player campaigns. But it’s frustrating that the games are being removed from digital storefronts entirely even though parts will still work once their servers for online play are shut down.

