You can now download Nintendo’s official Breath of the Wild guidebook for free

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Explorer’s Guide, an official guide for the game, is now available as a free PDF that you can download from Nintendo’s Zelda website (via Polygon). The guide was originally bundled with the “Explorer’s Edition” of the game, but now you can peruse it even if you don’t own that specific version.

The Explorer’s Guide is jam-packed with screenshots and tips to help you make the most of exploring the vast land of Hyrule, which could be handy if you still haven’t played The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild or are doing a new run ahead of the launch of the game’s nearly-here sequel, Tears of the Kingdom. (That launches on May 12th.) But the guide is also fun to look through as a refresher on what’s arguably one of the best games of all time.

Disappointingly, this Explorer’s Guide doesn’t include a map of Hyrule or the game’s dungeons, so you’ll still need to figure those out on your own (or look them up elsewhere). And strangely, pages 73 through 84 currently aren’t included with the PDF. Polygon reports that those missing pages “don’t seem particularly spoilerific,” so maybe Nintendo will fix the PDF down the line.