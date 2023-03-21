Beats is preparing new ‘Studio Buds Plus’ with more powerful noise cancellation

Beats is preparing to release an upgraded version of its wireless Studio Buds. In the latest iOS 16.4 beta released today, 9to5Mac uncovered details about new “Beats Studio Buds Plus” earbuds and images revealing a black and gold finish. The design is largely identical to the original Beats Studio Buds released in 2021.

The Verge has learned from people familiar with the company’s plans that the upcoming earbuds will feature more powerful active noise cancellation and an improved transparency mode compared to the original Studio. Similar to the first model, the Studio Buds Plus will not contain an Apple audio chip like the H1. Nor will they include automatic device switching between Apple devices.

Related The best wireless earbuds to buy right now

If you’re after those Apple ecosystem features, it’s still better to stick with the more expensive Beats Fit Pro earbuds — or AirPods. The Studio Buds are meant to be somewhat platform agnostic and are intended to appeal to both iOS and Android customers. Some people find them to be more comfortable than the company’s other buds. The originals did include a few Apple bonuses like hands-free “Hey Siri” voice commands, which I’d expect the Plus buds to maintain.

Specific release timing for the Beats Studio Buds Plus could not yet be learned. But considering that the product details are already present within iOS 16.4, they’ll likely be arriving in the not too distant future. The main question is whether (and by how much) the “Plus” designation and better ANC / transparency will drive up the $149.99 price.