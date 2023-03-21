Intel graphics chief Raja Koduri leaves after five years battling Nvidia and AMD

Intel has yet to bring real competition to the discrete graphics card space as of Koduri’s departure. You couldn’t buy its first attempts, and we called its first commercial gaming GPUs “impressive but early,” while noting driver issues and one missing feature when they arrived in late 2022. So far, they only make sense for mainstream 1080p gaming — and only then because Intel priced them well. Intel set expectations low for those cards, and it’s a good thing it did. But the company has a long GPU roadmap, so it’s possible things get better and more competitive in subsequent gens. It took a lot longer than five years for Nvidia and AMD to make it that far.