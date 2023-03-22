How to watch Epic Games’ State of Unreal 2023

Epic Games is nearly ready to reveal its latest updates to Unreal Engine, its hugely popular suite of development tools. The company is just about to host its 2023 State of Unreal keynote, where the company plans to “take a look at some new projects, dive into the latest Epic tech, and have some fun along the way.”

The keynote is taking place as part of this year’s Game Developers Conference, and the company’s tech talks following the keynote give some clues as to what might be discussed. A few sessions include Unreal Engine 5.2 in the title, so you can expect Epic will share some news on that during the keynote. If you want to see what’s possible with Unreal Engine 5.1, just hop into a match of Fortnite. And speaking of Fortnite, Epic is also promising to discuss the recently announced Unreal Editor for Fortnite, which could give creators many more tools to build custom experiences.