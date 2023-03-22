Skip to main content
The biggest announcements from Epic Games’ State of Unreal 2023 keynote

Epic showed off major updates coming to Unreal Engine, Fortnite, and more.

By Jay Peters

An illustration of the Epic Games logo.
Illustration: Alex Castro / The Verge

Epic Games has just wrapped its State of Unreal 2023 keynote, where it showed off new enhancements coming to Unreal Engine 5.2, stunning new MetaHuman technology, a big push to unify its disparate assets marketplaces, and Fortnite’s long-awaited Unreal Editor tools. Given the popularity of Unreal Engine and Fortnite, the day’s announcements could have a major impact on the games we play in the future.

Here are the biggest announcements from the show.

Epic showed off a stunning, foliage-filled Unreal Engine 5.2 demo

One of Unreal Engine 5.2’s biggest additions is new procedural generation tools, which Epic showed off in a gorgeous “Electric Dreams” demo that took place in a dense, foliage-filled forest partially created with those tools. (It also stars a Rivian truck.) You can catch the demo early in Epic’s keynote, and the first preview of Unreal Engine 5.2 will be available today.

You’ll soon be able to animate MetaHumans using an iPhone

A screenshot of Senua from the Hellblade series.
Image: Epic Games

Epic showed off a jaw-dropping demo of MetaHuman animation captured with just an iPhone. The tool is set to launch this summer.

Epic finally showed off Fortnite’s Unreal Editor

A world made using Unreal Editor for Fortnite.
Image: Epic Games

We finally got a look at Epic’s new Unreal Editor for Fortnite, which will give creators a bunch of new tools to create custom Fortnite maps and experiences. In a demo, the company showed off some bright Fortnite characters in a gritty, distinctly non-Fortnite-y world.

Epic’s new “Creator Economy 2.0” gives 40 percent of Fortnite’s net revenues back to creators

An illustration of Fortnite chracters.
Illustration: Jarett Sitter / The Verge

Epic announced a major change to the way creators can make money from Fortnite, promising that 40 percent of the game’s net revenues will be put back into a pool for creators. Interestingly, that pool includes Epic itself.

Epic is merging its asset marketplaces under one brand, Fab

The Fab logo.
Image: Epic Games

Later this year, Unreal Engine Marketplace, Quixel Bridge, ArtStation Marketplace, and Sketchfab will all be merged into one marketplace, Fab. You can actually check out the marketplace a bit sooner than that, though, as an alpha plug-in for the Unreal Editor for Fortnite.

