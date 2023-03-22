MSCHF made a free dating simulator that can prepare your federal taxes

If you still haven’t filed your taxes (tax day is April 18th!), MSCHF’s free dating simulator that’s launching soon might be able to help. The art collective’s latest stunt is Tax Heaven 3000, a “visual novel dating game that actually prepares your 2022 US federal tax return,” according to the game’s Steam page.

The game’s description, which seems to be written from the point of view of the game’s anime waifu, Iris, is largely a rant against the infuriatingly complex tax filing process in the US, and Tax Heaven 3000 seems like it could make the process easier. When I used to use TurboTax, the experience was largely just answering a series of questions about my finances. Preparing taxes could be a lot more fun in the context of a dating sim, which is usually also about answering a series of questions.

Tax Heaven 3000. Image: MSCHF

MSCHF says that Tax Heaven 3000 is “suitable for single filers without dependents,” so depending on your situation, it may not be a fit for what you need. It strongly cautions that “if you prepare your taxes in the game, you prepare your taxes in real life,” so if you do actually prepare your taxes using the game, make sure you’re using your real financial information. And you’ll still have to find a way to do your state taxes. The game only prepares your federal taxes, MSCHF co-founder Daniel Greenberg tells The Verge.

And just to be clear: we haven’t tried Tax Heaven 3000, so we can’t vouch for the quality of the game or its ability to prepare your taxes. Use at your own risk.