Anker’s MagSafe-friendly 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) drops to a new all-time low

There’s nothing more frustrating than a phone running out of battery while you’re enjoying your spring break sightseeing. Thankfully, though, we found a terrific deal on an updated version of Anker’s 622 Magnetic Battery (MagGo) today, one of our favorite MagSafe-compatible battery packs. Right now, the small and portable charger is available at a new low of around $42 ($28 off) at Amazon or direct from Anker with offer code WS7DNFPXBT.

Anker’s 7.5W magnetic charger can juice up newer MagSafe-equipped iPhones wirelessly via its built-in Qi pad, yet it also comes with a USB-C port for wired charging. It offers nearly double the battery capacity of Apple’s own MagSafe Battery Pack at less than half the price, too, not to mention a built-in kickstand that’s sturdy enough to hold up a Max-size iPhone. The assortment of quirky pastel colors is just a plus.

If you’ve been waiting for a good cash discount on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 or S23 Plus, today’s your lucky day. Right now, you can buy the base Samsung Galaxy S23 with 128GB of storage for $749.99 ($50 off) from Amazon and Best Buy. Alternatively, you could buy the larger Plus-size model — our go-to rec for most people — on sale. It’s currently available with 256GB of storage for $899.99 ($100 off) from Amazon and Best Buy.

Both phones sport a fast 120Hz refresh rate, excellent battery life, and speedy performance thanks to Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processors. However, the Galaxy S23 sports a 6.1-inch screen, while the Galaxy S23 Plus is five inches larger. The S23 Plus also comes with longer battery life. Read our review.

Samsung Galaxy S23 (128GB) $ 750 $ 800 6 % off $ 750 Samsung’s new Galaxy S23 phone maintains a 6.1-inch screen like its predecessor, but it now has a brighter panel with a stronger Gorilla Glass covering for improved drop protection. Design-wise, it eschews the camera bump around its three rear cameras, and it also has a bigger battery than the S22. $750 at Amazon$750 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus (256GB) $ 900 $ 1000 10 % off $ 900 The Galaxy S23 Plus has a large 6.6-inch screen and is mostly at parity with the base S23. It’s got the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and a slightly larger battery capacity of 4,700mAh (up 200mAh from the S22 Plus), but the S23 Plus starts with an ample 256GB of storage in its base configuration. $900 at Amazon$900 at Best Buy

If you’re hoping to get a more laptop-like experience out of your tablet, Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the iPad Air and 11-inch iPad Pro is on sale in black for $229 ($70 off) at Amazon and Walmart. That’s the keyboard’s second-best price this year.

Apple’s official peripheral features an excellent trackpad and a great typing experience along with a front and back cover that’s designed to protect your tablet. It also lets you adjust your iPad to a more comfortable angle and comes with a USB-C port so you can easily charge your tablet when it runs out of battery.

Apple Magic Keyboard $ 229 $ 299 23 % off $ 229 Apple’s Magic Keyboard for the 11-inch iPad Pro as well as the fourth- and fifth-generation iPad Air lets you angle the tablet to your liking. It also provides a USB-C port for keeping it charged, though that port doesn’t support data transfer. $229 at Amazon$229 at Walmart

If you have yet to get to your spring cleaning, you can currently buy iRobot’s self-emptying Roomba i3 Plus EVO in refurbished condition for less than half its typical price when purchased new. This is one of our favorite auto-emptying robot vacuums, one that shares the same suction level and lasts almost as long as our top pick, the Roomba j7.

While it lacks the j7’s AI obstacle avoidance, the i3 Plus EVO is still very capable and offers good value for your money, with advanced mapping features as well as support for Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The robot vacuum comes with iRobot’s Clean Base auto-empty dock and typically sells for $549.99 in new condition, but right now, it’s down to $249.99 with a two-year warranty via iRobot’s storefront on eBay, where you can pick it up with promo code REFURBSAVINGS.

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus EVO (with auto-empty base) $ 250 $ 550 55 % off $ 250 The best bang for your buck if you want a self-emptying robot, the Roomba i3 Plus cleans as well as the j7. It just won’t avoid clutter and doesn’t have app-enabled clean zones or keep-out zones. Right now, you can buy it on eBay with an auto-empty dock and a two-year warranty for $249.99 ($300 off) when you use promo code REFURBSAVINGS. $250 at eBay