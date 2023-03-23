Elden Ring gets ray tracing in new update

Elden Ring is getting ray tracing on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, and PC as part of the game’s newly available 1.09 update, according to Bandai Namco’s patch notes. That means you should see graphical improvements like improved lighting as you’re exploring the Lands Between.

That said, ray tracing can be taxing on your system, so your game’s frame rate and resolution might be affected when you are playing with ray tracing on, Bandai Namco warns. (I noticed worse framerate in a few minutes of testing on my PS5.) For those on PC, the company has a list of minimum and recommended specs for ray tracing in the 1.09 patch notes.

The update also includes several bug fixes as well as adjustments to weapons, Ashes of War, and PvP balance. I don’t know anything about the game’s current meta, but the Tarnished on Reddit are already digging into the many changes. At the end of the patch notes, Bandai Namco promises that there will be more updates in the future, and we already know about one major update to look forward to: a forthcoming expansion, Shadow of the Erdtree.