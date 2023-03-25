The Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Scribe are down to their best prices of the year

Whether you’re looking to relax and unwind this weekend or simply pass some time while flying out for spring break, today’s deals on the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Scribe will help you do so. First up, the Kindle Paperwhite is on sale in various configurations, starting at $99.99 with ads and 8GB of storage at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target ($40 off). The model with 16GB of storage is on sale for just $10 more, while the 8GB model without ads costs $20 extra.

Not only are those the best discounts we’ve seen this year, but it also brings the Paperwhite down to the price of the base Kindle. Unlike that entry-level e-reader, though, the Paperwhite is waterproof with monthslong battery life, so you can enjoy reading for hours on end in the bath or by the pool. It also has a bigger 6.8-inch display that’s sharp, alongside a convenient USB-C port for fast charging. Read our review.

Alternatively, if you prefer a larger e-reader for both reading and handwritten notes, the Kindle Scribe is on sale for $289.99 ($50) at Amazon and Best Buy, which is a new all-time low. With its 10.2-inch display, Amazon’s latest e-reader is its largest, one that also comes with a stylus attached to the side for notetaking. Admittedly, its note-taking capabilities aren’t quite as good as its rivals, like the Remarkable 2 and Onyx Boox Note Air 2. However, it still does the job decently enough and — especially with today’s discount — is also more affordable. Read our review.

Wish you could just enjoy some peace and quiet so you can focus while working? The Bose QuietComfort 45 will help tune out all noisy distractions no matter whether you’re working from a café or at an office. The over-ear headphones are amongst the best noise-canceling headphones on the market and particularly stood out to us because of how comfortable they are. They also last 24 hours on a single charge, which means you can wear them for as long as you need without hurting your ears or worrying about battery life. Typically $329, right now, you can buy them for $279 in gray from Amazon, which is the cheapest they’ve gone for this year. Read our review.

If you’re in the market for a smart display, right now, you can buy Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 for $74.99 ($55 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target. That’s the second-best price we’ve seen on the eight-inch smart display, which is our favorite in the Amazon lineup. The smart display is capable of performing a range of Alexa-enabled tasks, including controlling other smart home devices like lights, playing music, delivering the news, setting alarms, and even streaming shows. You can even use it to make Zoom calls and do so while, say, cleaning or preparing dinner as it can keep moving subjects centered in the frame. Read our review.

