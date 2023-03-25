It turns out Arrested Development is staying on Netflix after all

Arrested Development isn’t leaving Netflix anymore. The streamer announced on Twitter that the show will remain on the platform after licensing issues nearly resulted in its removal.

While Netflix initially planned on taking down all five seasons of the show on March 15th, including the two produced by Netflix, that never happened. That’s because Netflix reached a deal with the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, which still holds the rights to the series after it originally premiered on Fox in 2003, according to a report from Vulture.

Under the terms of the new deal, Vulture reports Netflix will gain exclusive streaming rights to the series, and that the show’s first three seasons will eventually leave Hulu later this year (sorry, Hulu subscribers). The deal will reportedly let Disney sell the linear TV rights to all five seasons as well, meaning the show could wind up on a television network, whether it belongs to Disney or not.