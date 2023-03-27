The Nintendo Switch OLED is on sale at Woot

If you’ve been eyeing the Nintendo Switch OLED but stayed away because of its price, good news: you can now buy the popular hybrid console with white Joy-Cons for $319.99 ($30 off) at Woot . The rare deal will be available until 10PM PT today, March 27th, or 1AM ET March 28th, as long as supplies last.

As the premium model in the Switch lineup, the Nintendo Switch OLED offers a number of improvements over the standard Switch. For one thing, it features a larger and more vibrant seven-inch 720p OLED display that’s richer in color quality and contrast. For another, its wider and adjustable kickstand is much more stable and is therefore actually useful, unlike the one the original Switch sports. The console can also store more games thanks to its 64GB of internal storage, while the speakers are louder and clearer. Plus, there’s even a wired ethernet port built into the dock. Read our Nintendo Switch OLED review.