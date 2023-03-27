The Hisense U8H Mini LED TV is a great value if you can’t justify breaking your budget on an OLED, and right now, it’s an even better value at $899.99 ($100 off) at Best Buy and Amazon. Like an OLED, the U8H’s Mini LED panel produces some excellent color contrast and detail, but unlike the pricier displays, a Mini LED better handles brightly lit rooms while running a lower risk of burn-in.
On any given day, I’d say the Hisense U8H is an exceptional midtier option that punches well above its weight class, but today’s price makes it an even easier recommendation — especially if you play lots of console games. The Hisense supports HDMI 2.1 on two of its four ports, reaching up to 4K resolution at 120Hz, and it runs Google’s TV software for a better built-in streaming experience than most.
Hisense U8H Mini LED TV (65-inch)$100010% off
Hisense’s U8H Mini LED 4K TV can hit some truly impressive brightness levels and produce mesmerizing HDR. The TV also supports 4K 120Hz, Wi-Fi 6, and runs Google TV software.
Speaking of gaming, Target is offering a “Mix & Match” sale, allowing you to buy one video game, board game, toy, or even a kids book and get another 50 percent off. This deal is running through this week, ending on April 1st, and it even includes some big titles like Dead Space (2023) and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (2022). Buying a pair of $69.99 games like that makes their combined cost drop to $104.99, saving you $35. Of course, you can use this deal to get much more than some premium-priced video games since it even includes board games like Gloomhaven Jaws of the Lion. Just keep in mind that the lower-priced option of your qualifying pair is the one getting the 50 percent discount.
Target’s current buy one, get one 50 percent off promotion extends to a wealth of different products, including toys, kids books, board games, and video games such as Dead Space, God of War Ragnarök (PS4), and Gran Turismo 7.
Okay, a subscription to Microsoft 365 isn’t quite as exciting as video games, but we’ve got a great deal for it all the same. Amazon is offering a one-year prepaid subscription to Microsoft 365 Family for $99.99 and including a $50 Amazon gift card. That’s the usual price for the Family plan for up to six people to have access to Office apps like Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, and 6TB of cloud storage, though you get a $50 Amazon gift card to use later to treat yourself to something nice. You deserve it, after all, since you’re providing the fam with the dull productivity apps they probably have no choice but to use thanks to work or school.
The Microsoft 365 Family membership works on both Windows and Mac, but keep in mind that it will be set to auto-renew at the usual $99.99 per year or $9.99 per month when the prepaid year is up.
For a limited time, Microsoft 365 Family, which offers a suite of Office apps and 1TB of storage for up to six people, includes a complimentary $50 Amazon gift card.
It’s great to see quality SSDs continue falling to new low prices, as the Samsung 1TB 980 Pro SSD is now selling for $75 ($35 off) at Amazon. This version does not come with the heatsink that’s required to use it with the PlayStation 5, but you can get a third-party cooler for just $10.99 and still come out on top with a sweet deal. In addition to expanding the storage of your PS5, the 980 Pro makes a speedy boot drive for a Windows gaming PC thanks to its 7,000MB/s read speeds and 5,000MB/s write speeds.
The newer Samsung 1TB 990 Pro is also on sale, selling for $119.99 ($50 off) at Amazon, but that even faster drive may be a bit of overkill for a PS5 or midrange PC build.
Samsung 980 Pro (1TB)$16053% off
Samsung’s 980 Pro is a fast PCIe 4.0 M.2 SSD that’s capable of sequential read speeds of up to 7,000MB/s and write speeds of up to 5,000MB/s. These specs make it a great choice for a modern PCIe 4.0-equipped PC or for a PlayStation 5, the latter requiring a heatsink.
Load up on some more deals:
- Eero’s top-tier Pro 6E mesh Wi-Fi routers are 25 percent off at Amazon. You can get a single router for $186.99 ($63 off), a two-pack for $299.99 ($100 off), or a three-pack for $411.99 ($138 off). The Pro 6E supports Wi-Fi 6E speeds of up to 1.3Gbps with a 6GHz band for less network congestion on devices that support it. Read our review.
- The 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for PC, Nintendo Switch, Android, and Steam Deck is selling for $28.69 (about $6 off) in black at Amazon. The Ultimate Wired is a budget gamepad with a quality feel, offering software customization, two remappable rear buttons, and an excellent D-pad.
- The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless noise-canceling headphones were on a big sale of $80 off last week, and now, they’re $265 ($85 off) in black at Amazon. The Momentum 4 may not have the cool vintage looks of their predecessor, but they offer great sound quality and an extra-long battery life of up to 60 hours. Read our review.
- Pokémon Scarlet for the Nintendo Switch is on sale for $49.99 ($10 off) at Amazon. The latest generation of mainline Pokémon games has had some technical woes on the aging Switch, but it’s due to get two rounds of expansive paid DLC updates. Read our review.
- While not a tech deal, if you’re a pet owner like many Verge writers, you may want to pick up the ChomChom pet hair and fur remover tool while it’s on sale for $19.99 (about $12 off) at Amazon. It’s a favorite among our ranks.
- Samsung’s T7 Shield 1TB portable SSD is on sale for $79.99 ($80 off) at Amazon. The tough drive holds some pretty fast storage with a USB 3.2 Gen 2 connection, and it’s IP65 rated for water resistance.
- Get an early start on upping your holiday lighting game with this one-day deal on the Twinkly 400 RGB LED smart string lights, which are selling at Best Buy for $159.99 ($60 off). Twinkly lights can do all kinds of festive and unique color patterns, and they integrate with Amazon, Google, and Apple smart home systems.
- Tile’s Performance Pack two-pack of location trackers is selling for $49.99 ($15 off) at Best Buy on a one-day deal. You get one tracker for your keys or bag and a card-shaped one for your wallet.