Nintendo is showing off ‘roughly 10 minutes’ of Tears of the Kingdom gameplay on March 28th

Quite possibly the biggest game of the year is getting an appropriately large gameplay reveal. Nintendo announced that will be releasing a presentation featuring “roughly 10 minutes of gameplay” from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the much-anticipated sequel to the defining Breath of the Wild.
The presentation will be led by longtime series producer Eiji Aonuma, who has worked on Zelda since Ocarina of Time. It’ll be available on YouTube on March 28th at 10AM ET, and it sounds like the video will be entirely focused on the new Zelda.
Tears of the Kingdom has been a long time coming. Nintendo first announced that a sequel to Breath of the Wild was in the works in 2019, though the game didn’t get an official title until a few years later. Originally slated to launch in 2022, Tears of the Kingdom is now pegged to hit the Nintendo Switch on May 12th, 2023.