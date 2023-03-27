iOS 16.4 is here, and it brings new emoji like a moose and goose to your iPhone

It’s that time of year: new emoji season! Apple’s just-launched iOS 16.4 update adds emoji like a moose, a goose, a pink heart, and importantly for Verge readers, a Wi-Fi symbol. I’m something of an emoji fan, so I’m personally thrilled to have a few more options, though I’m still thinking of a clever use for the jellyfish emoji. Emojipedia has a good overview of the emoji that are being added, if you want to know ahead of time.

The update doesn’t just bring new emoji; there are a handful of other small additions as well. You’ll now be able to get push notifications from Safari web apps on your homescreen, which could make web apps a lot more useful than they currently are. The company is also adding voice isolation for voice calls and further optimizing Crash Detection for iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro phones.

If you want to download and install iOS 16.4 on your iPhone, go to Settings > General > Software Update, and the update should be there for you. (If not, you might just have to wait a few minutes — Apple’s updates sometimes take just a bit to roll out.) And if you’re on a Mac, macOS Ventura 13.3 is available now, too.

Here’s the full iOS 16.4 release notes, from Apple:

21 new emoji including animals, hand gestures, and objects are now available in emoji keyboard

Notifications for web apps added to the Home Screen

Voice Isolation for cellular calls prioritizes your voice and blocks out ambient noise around you

Duplicates album in Photos expands support to detect duplicate photos and videos in an iCloud Shared Photo Library

VoiceOver support for maps in the Weather app

Accessibility setting to automatically dim video when flashes of light or strobe effects are detected

Fixes an issue where Ask to Buy requests from children may fail to appear on the parent’s device

Addresses issues where Matter-compatible thermostats could become unresponsive when paired to Apple Home

Crash Detection optimizations on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models

Some features may not be available for all regions or on all Apple devices. For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222