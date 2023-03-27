Biosphere’s first trailer turns the end of the world into a bromance

In the not-too-distant future, Billy (Duplass) and Ray (Brown) are lifelong best friends, brothers from another mother they also happen to be the last two men on earth. Their survival is largely due to Ray, a brilliant scientist who designed the custom biosphere they call home, outfitting it with both creature comforts and the necessities to sustain life on a doomed planet. When the population of their fishpond — which supplies essential protein — begins waning, the men find themselves facing an ominous future. But life may yet find a way...