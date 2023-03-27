MultiVersus’ open beta is shutting down, but the game is set to return in 2024

Warner Bros. Games is shutting down MultiVersus’ open beta ahead of a full release targeted for early 2024. The open beta for the WB-themed free-to-play Super Smash Bros.-like brawler will be taken offline on June 25th.

While MultiVersus is offline, you can still play the game’s training room and local matches, and you can use any characters and in-game cosmetics you have unlocked. (If you want to be able to mess around with the offline features, you’ll need to download the game from digital storefronts before April 4th.) Any progress you have already made will carry over when the game is available again in 2024. But you won’t be able to get refunds due to the closure, according to an FAQ page, which might be frustrating for players who spent money on a game that they soon won’t be able to play online for months.

Because of the open beta, “we have a clearer view of what we need to focus on, specifically the content cadence of new characters, maps and modes to give you more ways to enjoy the game, along with updated netcode and more matchmaking improvements,” Tony Huynh, CEO and co-founder of MultiVersus developer Player First Games, wrote in a blog post. “We’ll also be reworking the progression system based on your feedback and looking at new ways for you to connect with your friends in the game.”