TODAY, 40 MINUTES AGO

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — all the latest on Nintendo’s huge sequel

By Jay Peters

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, is poised to be one of Nintendo’s biggest games of 2023 when it releases on May 12th. First announced in 2019, Nintendo has largely kept the game shrouded in mystery, but a few early trailers revealed that Link will be soaring through the skies, driving vehicles, and dealing with what looks to be the return of Ganondorf.

Tears of the Kingdom looks like a promising follow-up to one of the best games ever, but just know that if you’re going to buy it for yourself, you’ll need to set aside a little extra cash: the game is Nintendo’s first $70 Switch title. If you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, however, you can get the game for a bit of a deal thanks to Nintendo’s Switch Game Vouchers.

Here’s all of our coverage of Link’s next big adventure.