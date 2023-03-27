The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom — all the latest on Nintendo’s huge sequel

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, the direct sequel to Breath of the Wild, is poised to be one of Nintendo’s biggest games of 2023 when it releases on May 12th. First announced in 2019, Nintendo has largely kept the game shrouded in mystery, but a few early trailers revealed that Link will be soaring through the skies, driving vehicles, and dealing with what looks to be the return of Ganondorf.
Tears of the Kingdom looks like a promising follow-up to one of the best games ever, but just know that if you’re going to buy it for yourself, you’ll need to set aside a little extra cash: the game is Nintendo’s first $70 Switch title. If you’re a Nintendo Switch Online subscriber, however, you can get the game for a bit of a deal thanks to Nintendo’s Switch Game Vouchers.
Here’s all of our coverage of Link’s next big adventure.
- JGet ready for tomorrow’s Tears of the Kingdom showcase by watching all five previous trailers.
Nintendo is debuting about 10 minutes of gameplay from The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Tuesday, and one way I’m preparing is by watching every trailer released for the game so far. I collected all the links so you can, too:
First Look Trailer (June 11th, 2019), E3 2021 Teaser (June 15th, 2021), Launch Timing Update (March 29th, 2022), Official Trailer #1 (September 13th, 2022), Official Trailer #2 (February 8th, 2023).
Now, the real question: will tomorrow’s showcase top the legendary (ha!) Breath of the Wild trailer?
TODAY, 2:41 PM UTCAndrew Webster
Nintendo is showing off ‘roughly 10 minutes’ of Tears of the Kingdom gameplay on March 28th
Producer Eiji Aonuma will be presenting a big chunk of the upcoming Switch exclusive.
Here’s how you can preorder the new Zelda for $49.99
It may be the first $69.99 game from Nintendo, but Switch Online subscribers can lock in a preorder for $20 less, along with a second qualifying game for a total of $99.98.
Nintendo’s first $70 game is The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
Nintendo joins Sony and Microsoft in making the jump to $70 games.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom’s latest trailer reveals a new car and airship for Link
The sequel to Breath of the Wild is almost here.
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to Breath of the Wild
It’s releasing on May 12th, 2023
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s sequel is delayed to spring 2023
The game was originally set for a 2022 release date