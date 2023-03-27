Delays have been a major part of the Matter narrative, so it shouldn’t come as a huge surprise to hear one of the biggest names attached to the new smart home standard is delaying its rollout. As reported by HueBlog.com, Phillips Hue will not update its bridge to support Matter by the end of Q1 2023 (i.e. now), despite having promised to do so last November.

“As Philips Hue is focused on quality, we will take some extra time before making the software update to the Philips Hue Bridge available to all consumers, to invest in really getting it right and delivering to the expectations of consumers,” Kelly Gramuglia of Signify, which owns Philips Hue, told The Verge in an email.

The update, when it arrives, will bridge all of Hue’s existing lights, back to its original bulb launched in 2012, into any compatible Matter ecosystem. (The only Hue devices that won’t support Matter are the Hue Play Sync Box and Tap Dial Switch.) Gramuglia implied that the delay was in part to do with the slow rollout from other companies. “The launch of Matter is co-dependent of other players within the smart home industry,” she said.

Amazon’s Alexa and Samsung SmartThings Matter controllers don’t support bridging yet — which means Hue’s bulbs won’t work with Matter on those platforms until they do. Additionally, neither Google nor Amazon’s smart home apps work with Matter on iOS yet, resulting in a potentially frustrating experience for users.

What is Matter? Matter is a new smart home interoperability standard that provides a common language for connected devices to communicate locally in your home without relying on a cloud connection. Developed by Apple, Amazon, Google, and Samsung, Matter uses Wi-Fi and Thread wireless protocols and, in its first rollout, supports smart sensors, smart lighting, smart plugs and switches, smart thermostats, connected locks, and media devices including TVs. All of this means that if a smart home gadget you buy has the Matter logo, you can set it up and use it with any Matter-compatible device and any Matter-compatible platform. Matter devices are becoming available, and we expect more to arrive this year. Amazon Alexa, Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, and Apple Home are some of the big platforms that support Matter, and they have all updated their compatible hubs to be Matter controllers.

There’s no new timeline for the Hue Matter update either. For those keen to try out their Hue lighting products with Matter, you can sign up for a developer account and access the Beta software.

If you're happy with your Hue setup as is, I wouldn’t advise rushing out and doing that. As I’ve reported, Matter is about fixing the foundations of smart home connectivity, not about bringing new features to your existing devices (at least not yet). As I have also reported, the ecosystems are not quite in lockstep with the new standard. Currently, the set-up and use of Matter devices across multiple ecosystems is frustrating.

Philips Hue already works with all the major platforms, making one of the biggest advantages of Matter a bit moot for most people. However, once Matter-enabled, Hue devices should work entirely locally in your home, no matter which smart home system you control them through. This should improve reliability and speed in some scenarios. Signify also told Hue Blog that with Matter it will be easier to connect more than one bridge to Amazon Alexa or Google Home. Handy if you max out Hue’s existing limit of 50 lights per bridge.