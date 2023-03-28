Nintendo is releasing a Zelda-themed Switch OLED for Tears of the Kingdom

A big new Nintendo game means it’s time for some special-edition Nintendo hardware. As part of its big gameplay reveal for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo revealed a slick Zelda-themed edition of the Switch. It’s the OLED model and is slathered with all kinds of Zelda iconography, covering both the system’s dock and its Joy-Con controllers. It’s important to note that this isn’t a bundle — so you’ll still have to buy the game — but it’ll be available on April 28th for $359.99. It’s available for preorder now.
There are also a few Zelda-themed accessories in the works, including both a Pro controller and an official carrying case. Both of these will be available on May 12th, which also happens to be the day Tears of the Kingdom finally launches.
You can check out the full presentation from Nintendo, which includes around 10 minutes of gameplay, below: