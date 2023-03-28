Nintendo is releasing a Zelda-themed Switch OLED for Tears of the Kingdom

A big new Nintendo game means it’s time for some special-edition Nintendo hardware. As part of its big gameplay reveal for The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo revealed a slick Zelda-themed edition of the Switch. It’s the OLED model and is slathered with all kinds of Zelda iconography, covering both the system’s dock and its Joy-Con controllers. It’s important to note that this isn’t a bundle — so you’ll still have to buy the game — but it’ll be available on April 28th for $359.99. It’s available for preorder now.