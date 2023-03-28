You’re not the only one who just got a Starbucks test notification

If you’ve received a cryptic notification from the Starbucks app, you’re not alone — dozens of people say they got a message reading “Hello test1 from seank” from the coffee app on Tuesday.

It’s unclear how many people the notification went out to. Twitter is flooded with screenshots of it, with posts often tagging the official Starbucks account asking what’s going on. However, every single one I saw showed an iOS notification, so it’s possible Android users were spared Sean K’s greeting. So far, the company hasn’t responded to any of the reports or put out a statement about what’s going on. We’ve also reached out for comment and will let you know if we hear back.

Sometimes, errant notifications are a sign that something has gone deeply wrong with a company’s cybersecurity. Last year, a hacker sent out an Apple News notification from Fast Company containing an obscene 4chan reference. They also compromised actual parts of Fast Company’s site itself, and the publisher ended up going offline for over a week as it patched up the mess.

If this was just a case of accidentally pressing the wrong button and sending a notification to production instead of test devices, I’d imagine Sean K will be getting some grande grief about this from their co-workers for a long time to come. The good news is that they’re also going to temporarily be a legend on the internet, at least among the crowd that has Starbucks notifications turned on.