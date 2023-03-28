Union accuses Apple of firing workers in retaliation for organizing

The Communications Workers of America union is alleging that Apple fired five workers in Kansas City, and disciplined another in Texas, in retaliation for organizing. The union has also accused the company of interrogating employees, promising those employees better working conditions if they don’t support the union, and threatening them with worse conditions if they do.

A press release from the CWA quotes D’lite Xiong, one of the workers who was fired:

Apple management said I was fired for a typo in my timesheet that I had documented and tried to correct. Yet, it is clear the real reason I was fired was for exercising my right to organize and win a protected voice on the job.

Another employee says she was put on notice after arriving a minute late to work three times in a month, according to The Washington Post, and that she was fired “after two more attendance-related issues.” The union has filed two charges of unfair labor practice — one for each store — with the National Labor Relations Board. You can read both at the bottom of this story.

Apple didn’t immediately respond to The Verge’s request for comment.