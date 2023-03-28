Three years after Google invested $450 million in home security company ADT, the two companies finally have an integrated offering for customers looking for a DIY smart security setup. ADT’s Self Setup system, which launched last month, will now integrate with Google Nest devices — including its video doorbell and indoor and outdoor cameras.

While ADT has offered Google’s smart home devices as part of its professionally-installed packages since shortly after the investment, this is the first time the two companies have offered a complete software security integration for a DIY product. Now ADT’s sensors and Google’s cameras can be controlled directly in the Google Home app or on a Google Nest Hub, as well as through ADT’s app. Plus, you can arm and disarm the system using a Nest hub. ADT Self Setup can be professionally monitored with ADT SMART Monitoring for $24.99 a month, which includes the option to enable video verification (this can help with faster responses from emergency services).

This is a compelling package on paper, and, starting at $219.98 for a basic setup (including a Nest Video Doorbell), is a lot less expensive than Google’s excellent but overpriced $400 Nest Secure system. That product was discontinued just after the ADT partnership was announced.

ADT Self Setup is competitive with offerings from Ring and SimpliSafe, whose hardware packages start at $200 without a video doorbell. Professional monitoring costs $20 and $28 a month, respectively (SimpliSafe includes video verification, Ring does not).

But we’ll have to wait to see how the hardware pans out. From the looks of it, ADT’s Self Setup hardware is the same as what it sold with its ill-fated first DIY home security system, Blue by ADT. Originally LifeShield before ADT purchased it and revamped it, Blue launched a week before the Google investment was announced. At the time, it included a suite of cameras, including a video doorbell. ADT has since discontinued sales of Blue but still supports the service.

The ADT Self Setup with Google Home starter hardware bundle costs $220 and includes a Google Nest Doorbell worth $180. Image: ADT

ADT’s Self Setup includes door and window sensors, motion sensors, flood and temperature sensors, and a keychain remote for disarming the system. It also requires an ADT smart hub, which includes a keypad and acts as the brains for the sensors. Customers can purchase the system packaged with Nest products, including the Nest Doorbell (battery, not wired), Nest Cam indoor and outdoor, and both of Nest’s thermostats, through ADT’s website.