Paramount Plus has renewed Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

Ahead of their returns this summer, Paramount Plus has ordered more episodes of its remaining Star Trek spinoffs.

By Charles Pulliam-Moore

From left to right: a green humanoid woman in black pants and a blue shirt, a man with an undercut wearing black pants and a yellow shirt, a woman wearing black pants and a red shirt with her sleeves rolled up, and an uncomfortable looking person with purple hair, black pants, and a red shirt.
Crew members of the USS Cerritos.
Paramount Plus

In case anyone was worried whether Star Trek: Lower Decks or Star Trek: Strange New Worlds might be on the chopping block, Paramount Plus wants you to know that there’s no reason to be alarmed.

Deadline reports that, ahead of their upcoming returns this summer, Star Trek: Lower Decks has been renewed for a fifth season of animated adventures, while Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be coming back for a third season at some point in the future. Both series received orders for 10 episodes. The renewal orders come just days after the streamer announced that Star Trek: Discovery will end with its fifth season, and at a time when Trek fans have been very seriously rallying around the idea of a Picard spin-off.

