Lamborghini’s first plug-in hypercar is the Aventador-replacing Revuelto

The first thing you need to know about the 2024 Lamborghini Revuelto is that it’s the storied Italian automaker’s first plug-in hybrid supercar. The second thing you need to know is that “revuelto” is the Spanish matador word for “unruly” but also can refer to a dish of creamy scrambled eggs.

I’m sure the idea of replacing the beloved Aventador with a car that plugs into an electrical outlet is going to scramble a lot of people’s brains. But time waits for no one. And to Lamborghini and its parent company Volkswagen, electric is the future.

Which is not to say that the Revuelto will disappoint anyone in terms of speed, performance, handling, and other eye-watering qualities that Lamborghini is known for. The powertrain alone sounds bonkers: a 813hp, 6.5-liter V12, bolstered by three electric motors for a combined 1,015cv (a metric unit of horsepower that translates to 1,001hp). A mere glimpse at these specs would melt even the most hardened EV skeptics.

And yeah, this thing’s got a fully electric drive mode. The three e-motors — one in the rear and one at each front wheel — are powered by a 3.8kWh battery pack housed in the car’s central tunnel, which is tiny by EV standards but should power the Revuelto for up to 10km, or 6.2 miles of all-electric range.

It’s also small enough for the combustion engine to charge it back up in about six minutes, or through regenerative braking from the front wheels. And in a first for Lamborghini, the electric motors provide four-wheel drive and enable electric torque vectoring.

To be sure, naturally aspirated V12 motors have been core to Lamborghini’s appeal since its founding. But the Revuelto represents an evolution of that original configuration as Lamborghini barrels its way toward an all-electric lineup by 2030. The new engine setup is not only lighter than the Aventador’s — 218kg (480 pounds) versus 234kg (515 pounds) — but it’s also more powerful, putting out 814 horsepower delivered at a searing 9,250rpm. Another interesting element of the new engine setup is that it’s been rotated 180 degrees as compared to the Aventador.

And of course, the Revuelto is absolutely riddled with air intake ducts, ensuring an optimal airflow for the combustion engine. The resulting power level is 126 hp per liter, which the company describes as its “highest output in the history of Lamborghini’s 12-cylinder engines.” Maximum torque is 725 Newton-meters at 6,750rpm — I’m no scientician, but that sounds extremely fast.

Design-wise, Lamborghini took inspiration from the world of aerospace: “sculpted surfaces encompassed by two lines that start from the front and embrace the cabin and engine, tapering down to the hexagonal-shaped exhausts.”

It also took design cues from Lamborghini’s past, including vertically opening scissor doors from the 1971 Countach, the Diablo’s floating blade on the rear fender, and the muscularity and inclined front of the Murciélago.

And because this is The Verge, let’s talk tech. The infotainment includes a 12.3-inch digital cockpit, an 8.4-inch center display, and a 9.1-inch display on the passenger side. The Revuelto will also be the first Lamborghini to implement a full advanced driver-assist system, powered by cameras, radar, and other sensors. This includes active lane departure warnings, adaptive cruise control, lane change warnings, and rear cross-traffic alerts.

Using Lamborghini’s Unica mobile app, Revuelto owners can monitor the car’s status, including the fuel level, battery charge, electric range, and where it’s parked. The Unica app also allows a series of remote operations, such as locking and unlocking doors, sounding the horn, or activating the car’s lights — some functions that are also compatible with the Apple Watch.

The Revuelto “defines a new paradigm” for Lamborghini, in addition to charting a “near future” course for high-performance brands. Or as the company’s CEO Stephan Winkelmann puts it, “Revuelto was born to break the mold.”

It will also probably break your bank account, with Winkelmann telling Automotive News Europe that the Revuelto will cost about 500,000 euros, or $542,165.

Either way, that’s a lot of big talk — but Lamborghini backs it up with performance. The coupe can accelerate from zero to 100kph (zero to 62mph) in 2.5 seconds, which is 0.3 seconds quicker than the Aventador it replaces. That might not mean much to your average person, but for real performance heads, every tenth of a second you can shave off speaks volumes. The Revuelto also has a top speed of more than 350kph (218mph).

In 2021, the Italian automaker outlined its electrification plans, which will proceed in two distinct phases over the next decade. By the end of 2024, the company said it would roll out gas-electric hybrid versions of its entire lineup. Following that, Lamborghini will debut its first all-electric model sometime before the end of the decade.