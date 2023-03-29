There are 43 days until The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom comes to fuck our shit up. If you haven’t yet picked up its six-year-old predecessor, whose impact on the gaming world is still being felt, now’s a good time.

Walmart is selling the physical version of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild for the Nintendo Switch for $39.99 ($20 off), just in time for the hype train to be hitting critical mass. I know you may be thinking, “Why on Earth is this game that’s over half a decade old not dirt cheap at this point?” Well, frankly, it’s just how Nintendo games are. But $40 is as good as its price gets, and for that, you get arguably one of the all-time greats in action-adventure games. It’s easy to get lost in Breath of the Wild’s open world of Hyrule, with lush environments, clever game mechanics, and excellent music. You’ll quickly see why many of us got so excited by that 10-minute gameplay demonstration of Tears of the Kingdom that Nintendo put out yesterday. Read our review.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild $ 40 $ 60 33 % off $ 40 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a different take on the Zelda series with an emphasis on exploration, experimentation, and emergent gameplay. $40 at Walmart (physical)

The Elgato Stream Deck MK.2 is on sale for $129.99 ($20 off) at Amazon and Best Buy. This programmable macro pad has 15 customizable buttons, each with a small LCD inside, so you can not only assign deep functions within your PC to a single press but also decide how it looks. And if 15 keys aren’t enough for you, the Stream Deck XL and its 32 keys is selling for $199.99 ($50 off) at Amazon and Best Buy.

While Stream Decks were first made with Twitch streamers in mind, they are also very versatile tools for working from home. Not only can you program keys for handy functions like muting / unmuting your mic or leaving Zoom calls, but you can weave in some smart home functionality and easily control smart bulbs without getting up from your desk or pulling out your phone. The world is your oyster when you’ve got physical buttons. Check out our episode of The Vergecast where we espoused the many uses we have for the Stream Deck.

Elgato Stream Deck XL $ 200 $ 250 20 % off $ 200 The Stream Deck XL is the 32-key version of the Elgato Stream Deck. It doesn’t feature a swappable faceplate like the MK.2 version of the standard Stream Deck, but it has more than double the number of buttons to push. $200 at Amazon$200 at Best Buy

The somewhat controversial Apple Studio Display with a fancier nanotexture glass is on sale for $1,499.99 ($400 off) at Amazon. Yes, it’s still a high price for a 27-inch monitor that doesn’t go above 60Hz, but the Studio Display is a good option for those doing creative work who want a seamless experience with their Mac Studio or high-end MacBook Pro. Not only does the Studio Display sport a crisp 5K resolution, but it’s also got some nice speakers and mics built in. Its webcam, on the other hand, started off rocky but at least got better.

Today’s steep discount at Amazon brings the anti-glare nanotexture glass version down to the standard glass price. The nanotexture glass is especially helpful for anyone doing their work in brightly lit rooms that create lots of glare, though, keep in mind that, at this price, you’re only getting the tilting stand and not one that’s height-adjustable. Like I said, this monitor is a little controversial. Read our review.

Apple Studio Display $ 1500 $ 1899 21 % off $ 1500 The 27-inch Studio Display can be customized with glare-resistant coating and a more maneuverable stand at an extra cost. It boasts a 5K resolution and has an integrated 12MP camera. $1500 at Amazon (nanotexture glass)

Apple’s Studio Display has its flaws, but it’s certainly a clean and nice-looking monitor. Image: Becca Farsace / The Verge

The latest version of the 11-inch iPad Pro with an M2 processor is on sale at B&H Photo for $759 ($40 off). While the 2022 iPad Pro is mostly a spec-bump update, it carries lots of niceties that make opting for a Pro over a cheaper Air worth it for some — like more starting storage, Face ID unlocking, and a new hover gesture with the second-gen Apple Pencil. It’s a fine device for content consumption, a plethora of app usage, and maybe a little bit of productivity and work (if you further outfit it with a keyboard and Pencil, of course). Though, frankly, the 12.9-inch version is a little better for the latter since its larger Mini LED panel is easier to work on.

If a larger storage configuration or 12.9-inch iPad Pro is more of what you need, B&H Photo is also offering more of those options for up to $50 off. Read our review.

11-inch iPad Pro (2022, Wi-Fi) $ 759 $ 799 5 % off $ 759 The 2022 iPad Pro touts a faster M2 processor, a new hover feature with the second-gen Apple Pencil, and support for Wi-Fi 6E. However, its design remains unchanged from the 2021 model. $759 at B&H Photo (128GB)

