YES Network’s new subscription will let you watch Yankees games without cable

The Yankee Entertainment and Sports (YES) Network, a regional channel that broadcasts games from the New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets, and the New York Liberty, is introducing a direct subscription so that you don’t need to have cable to watch the channel.

The new direct subscription will be sold in monthly and annual packages of $24.99 per month, or $239.99 per year. You can subscribe via the YES app, which is available in a browser or through various smart TV app ecosystems. And if you want to save a few bucks, YES Network is offering introductory deals of $19.99 per month (a price that you can keep through the end of 2023) and $199.99 if you subscribe by April 30th.

You’ll have to be in YES Network’s “regional coverage territory” to subscribe, which means that I won’t be able to get this subscription where I sit in Oregon. (It’s okay, I’m not a fan of the teams.) If you already get YES through your cable subscription, you can continue using the app to stream games at no extra cost.

Where you could watch Yankees games became a contentious topic during Aaron Judge’s race to break the American League home run record. On September 23rd, Judge was poised to break the record during a game that was set to be broadcast for free on Apple’s Friday Night Baseball. But New York Attorney General Letitia James confusingly called for the game to be brought over to YES before later taking a softer tone. (Anyone could have watched that game for free on Apple TV Plus, but James still argued that created “burdens” for Yankees fans.) Days later, Amazon, an investor in YES, made a Yankees game available on the cable network. For some, knowing they can just subscribe to this new direct offering to watch games that are airing on the YES cable channel could be a reassuring option.