Microsoft has announced a second generation of its Surface Hub 2S interactive whiteboard will be arriving later this year, equipped with new features built around Microsoft’s Teams conferencing software. The updated enterprise device features the same 50-inch and 85-inch design as the current Surface Hub 2S, and will be the first touch-enabled board to run Teams Rooms on Windows.

Microsoft Teams Rooms is meant for all-in-one conferencing systems designed to replace individual remote meeting devices like webcams and TVs. Microsoft says that the Teams Rooms on Windows experience adds new features like additional video layouts, chat channel modes, and management capabilities for both users and admins. It also features a new user interface that resembles that seen on Teams Rooms for Android devices (spotted by Windows Central), but details on the new OS are otherwise slim.

The new Teams Rooms on Windows experience supports Teams features like the Front Row video layout. Image: Microsoft

Older Surface Hub 2S models currently running Windows 10 Team Edition will be offered the chance to migrate over to the Teams Rooms on Windows experience “at a future date.” Microsoft will continue to support Windows 10 Team Edition with security updates and bug fixes until October 14th, 2025, after which all Windows 10 products will be retired.

Microsoft hasn’t announced a release date for the 2nd gen Surface Hub 2S, nor has it provided any pricing information. If the existing model is anything to go by though, it certainly won’t be cheap — prices started at $8,999.99 when it was released back in 2019. Microsoft originally planned to release a cartridge that would upgrade the GPU and processor for the original Surface Hub 2S to facilitate tiling and rotation support. The cartridge was then scrapped in favor of a “major software update” based on the then-latest release of Windows 10.