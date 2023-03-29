Instagram now lets you save posts into collections shared with friends

Instagram is building off of its existing collections feature by allowing you to create libraries of posts that you share with friends. In an announcement on Twitter, Instagram says that you can now save content into “collaborative collections” that both you and your friends can view and contribute to, as first reported by TechCrunch.

While Instagram first rolled out its Pinterest-like collections feature in 2017, which lets you save and organize posts into separate categories, this update puts a spin on things by allowing your friends to add posts of their own. According to Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri’s IG Updates channel, you and your friends can save posts from Instagram’s feed, Explore page, and even DMs.

To use the feature, simply hit the bookmark icon in the bottom-right corner of the post that you want to save, select the option to create a new collaborative collection, give it a name, and then toggle on the option that says Allow friends to join this collection. From here, you can add up to 250 people to your collection.

Instagram says you can create a collaborative collection from within a chat as well. Once that’s done, anyone within the chat will be able to add or remove images from the shared collection, making it seem like a fun way to brainstorm ideas or share funny posts with friends.