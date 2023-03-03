Ever since the release of the M2 generation of the 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros, we’ve been waiting for some huge discounts on the previous-gen M1 models from 2021. That day is here now and in two flavors. The M1 Pro-powered 14-inch MacBook Pro with expanded 1TB SSD is on sale for $1,999.97 ($500 off) in space gray at Amazon. Or, if you prefer more screen real estate, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and base 512GB of storage is $1,999 (another $500 off) at Best Buy.

While two grand is no small amount for a laptop, these are the best discounts to date on these excellent computers. You’d be hard-pressed to find other offerings with this much performance at these prices. The newer M2 generation chips may offer some refinements to both models, but these M1 Pro machines remain potent powerhouses in 2023. Plus, both of them have MagSafe charging and helpful ports, like HDMI and SD card slots, so you don’t have to be as reliant on USB-C hubs as with older models or lower-end MacBooks.

Lastly, if you want an M1 Pro MacBook Pro for the absolute lowest price you can get right now, the base 14-inch model with 512GB of storage is $1,599 ($400 off) at Best Buy — not quite as good a deal as the ones above but still an excellent computer.

16-inch MacBook Pro with M1 Pro (2021) $ 1999 $ 2499 20 % off $ 1999 The 16-inch MacBook Pro from 2021 is a creative powerhouse equipped with Apple’s last-gen silicon. Configurable with either the M1 Pro or M1 Max, the 16-inch screen can be lent out to up to three external displays and a 4K TV simultaneously, thanks to its vast array of ports. $1999 at Best Buy (512TB)

Sticking with Apple for a moment but on the much more affordable level, the base ninth-gen iPad with 64GB of storage is on sale for $249.99 ($80 off) at Best Buy and Target. Apple’s entry-level tablet from 2021 remains in the lineup for now, and it is still the de facto standard if your iPad’s duties lie somewhere between a Netflix machine and all-purpose app usage on a decent-size screen. While much more expensive iPads offer bigger, fancier screens, gesture controls, and laptop-like usage with pricey accessories, this basic little iPad and its very respectable A13 Bionic CPU can handle most of the same tasks with aplomb. Sure, it’s still got a Lightning connector while all the other models have shifted to handier USB-C ports, but having Touch ID, a home button, and a headphone jack may feel like a small blessing to some folks.

2021 iPad (64GB, Wi-Fi) $ 250 $ 329 24 % off $ 250 Apple’s entry-level iPad from 2021 has a 10.2-inch screen, A13 Bionic chip, and a 12MP front camera that supports Apple’s Center Stage feature. It’s also compatible with the first-gen Apple Pencil and the Smart Keyboard and is the only iPad that still has a 3.5mm headphone jack. $250 at Best Buy$250 at Target

Sony’s flagship gaming headset for PlayStation 5 and PC, the InZone H9, is still on sale for $278 ($21.99 off) at Amazon and $279.99 at Best Buy. The H9 is a mix of noise-canceling headphones and gaming headset, borrowing some features from the popular WH-X1000 series of Sony’s over-ear headphones. After getting a chance to use this headset myself, I can speak to just how soft and pillowy its ear pads are. The headband extends far enough to fit my large noggin without feeling too much pressure across the top of my head, and I can wear it for a couple of hours without any pain.

If you, like me, found yourself fairly unimpressed with Sony’s $100 3D Pulse headset and you’re in the market for something premium with nice PS5 integration, feel free to get in the zone on this deal.

Sony InZone H9 $ 278 $ 300 7 % off $ 278 The H9 are at the top end of Sony’s InZone gaming headsets. They feature active noise cancellation, compatibility with both PCs and the PlayStation 5, and can simultaneously connect to two devices (one over 2.4GHz wireless and one over Bluetooth). $278 at Amazon$280 at Best Buy

If that Sony headset is too rich for your blood, we’ve still got you covered. The Logitech G435 Lightspeed gaming headset is on sale at Amazon for just $29.99 ($50 off). This is a steal at that price, as the G435 is a very light and comfortable headset that’s one of our faves for the PlayStation (PS5 and PS4), PC, and Nintendo Switch. Plus, the two color combos on sale, the white and blue-and-red models, range from softly vibrant to bold and vivid.

It may not have a boom mic to get closer to its audio source (your mouth), but its beamforming mics do a fine job fine of capturing your voice for your squadmates or friends on Discord. And since it supports both 2.4GHz wireless, you can keep your phone paired to it while you play.

Logitech G435 Lightspeed $ 30 $ 80 63 % off $ 30 Logitech’s G435 Lightspeed is a lightweight and comfortable wireless gaming headset that won’t break the bank. It’s compatible with PlayStation consoles as well as the Nintendo Switch and PC. It also supports Bluetooth, so you can listen to music or pick up calls while you game. $30 at Amazon$30 at Best Buy (white)