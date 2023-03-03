Sonos is hosting another refurbished soundbar and speaker sale

Sonos makes some of the best speakers and soundbars you can buy, but they come at a high price and are typically only on sale during major shopping holidays. Thankfully, Sonos is currently running a sale on a range of refurbished goods, making today a great opportunity to snag speakers like the Sonos One SL for cheap before the forthcoming Sonos Era 300 and 100 hit shelves, presumingly later this month.

If you’re new to buying refurbished electronics, know that Sonos cleans and tests each product and that they come with a one-year warranty in case anything breaks. Sonos offers a 45-day money-back guarantee if you’re unhappy with your purchase as well, in addition to free shipping and the same accessories you’d get if you’d purchased the products new.

With all of that said, we’ve highlighted some of the better Sonos deals you can get as part of the ongoing promo.

First up is the small Sonos Roam, which Sonos is selling in refurbished condition for $139 in black instead of $179, the price it typically sells for new. The Roam is our favorite Bluetooth smart speaker, one that offers clear sound and an IP67 dust and water resistance rating so you can safely use it in the bathroom or by the pool. It also supports Apple’s AirPlay 2 and is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Read our review.

Prefer something bigger and more powerful? The mic-less version of Sonos’ all-in-one home theater soundbar, the Sonos Arc, is also on sale. The Sonos Arc SL pairs well with big TVs, particularly newer 4K TVs that support Dolby Atmos, and produces powerful, immersive sound. It also doubles as an excellent music speaker. Right now, you can buy it in refurbished condition for $679 from Sonos, which saves you $170 over buying it new. Read our Sonos Arc review.

If you don’t need something portable or water resistant, the Sonos One SL is another smart speaker to consider. While it lacks microphones and built-in voice assistant support, the One SL is otherwise identical to the Sonos One, meaning it produces surprisingly balanced, full-bodied sound for its size. It also integrates well with other existing Sonos speakers and soundbars for surround sound. Plus, like the Roam and Arc SL, it supports Apple’s AirPlay 2.