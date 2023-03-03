The new Pokémon Scarlet and Violet anime looks like a Paldean blast in its first trailer

With Ash Ketchum having finally managed to become a Pokémon champion, the Pokémon anime’s gearing up to introduce a new generation of young trainers whose adventures will take them to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Paldea region and beyond. Though we’ve seen some of the new protagonists and their partner pokémon, a new trailer for the upcoming series gives them each a proper introduction and hints at what all they’re doing to discover as they set out to explore the world together.

Though Liko, the new anime’s protagonist, originally hails from Paldea, where she’s a student, her journey with another young trainer named Roy and Friede, a pokémon professor partnered with a Pikachu, will span the entire pokémon world as the trio catch various monsters and make different discoveries. Along with footage of Liko meeting a Sprigatitto that looks ready to become her partner and the two of them preparing to battle a Cereuledge, the trailer also features a pair of quotes that may point to the different things Liko and Roy are working toward.

Roy’s quote about wanting to “challenge the Pokémon from legends” and the emphasis the trailer puts on a strange, jeweled Pokéball he owns very much makes it seem like his storylines will involve one (or both of) Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s legendary mascots Koraidon and Miraidon. There’s less to take away from Liko’s assertion that she has to search for things herself if she wants to find them, though that may be a nod to the treasure hunt storyline from the games. But between Sprigatito possibly becoming Liko’s partner and the focus the trailer puts on her mysterious crystal pendant, it feels like she may be the anime’s more battle-focused hero who might become an expert in the Terastal phenomenon.