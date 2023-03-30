Netflix is bringing back the cast of Scott Pilgrim vs. The World for its anime series

Sex Bob-Omb is getting back together. Netflix has not only confirmed that it’s working on an anime series based on Scott Pilgrim but also revealed that the cast from the live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. The World is coming back.

That includes Michael Cera in the titular role, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Alison Pill as Kim Pine, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers, Johnny Simmons as young Neil, Mark Webber as Stephen Stills, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, and the League of Evil Exes played by Satya Bhabha, Chris Evans, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, and Mae Whitman.

Anime studio Science Saru will be helming the revival, and Bryan Lee O’Malley, who created the original comic, will serve as writer and executive producer alongside Edgar Wright, who directed the live-action film, and BenDavid Grabinski.

“Over the years fans had asked if there would be a sequel to the film or some other kind of continuation,” Wright said in a statement. “I knew that a live action sequel was unlikely, but I would usually defer by suggesting that perhaps an anime adaptation was an interesting way to go. And then, lo and behold, one day Netflix got in touch to ask about this exact idea. But even better, our brilliant creator Bryan Lee O’Malley had an idea that was way more adventurous than just a straight adaptation of the original books.”