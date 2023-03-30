You can now use Netflix’s cheaper ads plan on your Apple TV

Netflix’s ad-supported tier now works with Apple TV set-top boxes, the company confirmed to TechCrunch. The “Basic with Ads” tier comes at a more affordable $6.99 per month cost, but when it launched in November, people who subscribed to it couldn’t use it on their Apple TV. At the time, Netflix told 9to5Mac that the ads plan would work on Apple TV down the line, and now that support is here.

If you want to watch content through the ad-supported plan, you’ll need to be on version 2.3.0 of the Netflix app for Apple TV. I tested the plan on my laptop when it first launched, and whatever you’re imagining Netflix with ads is like, you’re probably right. Personally, I’d recommend the no-ads plans, but if you want to save a few bucks, the ads tier isn’t a bad option.