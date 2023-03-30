Summer gaming events 2023: with E3 canceled, here’s what’s next

E3 will no longer be happening in 2023. It didn’t seem likely after Nintendo said it wouldn’t be there, Microsoft said it would be skipping the show floor, and Ubisoft committed to going and then backed out, but on March 30th, organizer ReedPop officially called off the convention.
Still, we already know of some promising summer gaming shows to look forward to. As we get closer to June, it seems likely that more gaming companies will announce events of some kind to get in on the excitement.
TODAY, 37 minutes ago
E3 might be gone, but this summer still has some big gaming events to watch
Heard of a game called Starfield?
TODAY, 38 minutes ago
I never went to E3, but I’ll miss it anyways
E3 represented the opportunity to make connections and hear stories one might not experience otherwise.
TODAY, Two hours ago
E3 2023 has been canceled
Gaming’s big show was set to return this year, but it’s being called off.
Mar 27
Ubisoft bails on E3 in favor of its own show in Los Angeles
Instead, it will host Ubisoft Forward Live on June 12th in Los Angeles.
Mar 10
Xbox is skipping the E3 2023 show floor
Xbox will be hosting its big showcase on June 11th, but it won’t have a booth at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
Feb 24
Nintendo confirms it won’t be part of E3 2023
The company says the show didn’t fit into its plans, and it’s possible that Sony and Microsoft won’t be showing up, either.
Jan 30
Microsoft, Nintendo, and Sony are reportedly all skipping E3 2023
The big gaming expo may be a lot smaller this year.