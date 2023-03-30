Skip to main content
Summer gaming events 2023: with E3 canceled, here’s what’s next

By Jay Peters

E3 will no longer be happening in 2023. It didn’t seem likely after Nintendo said it wouldn’t be there, Microsoft said it would be skipping the show floor, and Ubisoft committed to going and then backed out, but on March 30th, organizer ReedPop officially called off the convention.

Still, we already know of some promising summer gaming shows to look forward to. As we get closer to June, it seems likely that more gaming companies will announce events of some kind to get in on the excitement.

Here’s all of our coverage of E3’s cancellation and what comes next.