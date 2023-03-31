Google’s last-gen Pixel 6 Pro is half off right now at Woot

Sure, if you want a good smartphone that won’t cost a fortune, you could preorder Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A54, the successor to one of our favorite midrange phones. However, if you’re looking for additional RAM or a bigger display, you may want to check out the current deal on Google’s Pixel 6 Pro. Right now, the last-gen Android phone is on sale at Woot in an unlocked black configuration with 128GB of storage for $469.99. That’s a $429 discount and just $20 more than the starting price of Samsung’s forthcoming A54.

Both phones boast an OLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The Pixel 6 Pro, however, offers a larger 6.7-inch screen as well as 12GB of RAM, which is double that of the base A54. The Pixel 6 Pro also boasts a cleaner software experience, a higher IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a better camera that’s outfitted with a telephoto lens.

The only drawback is that, while the Pixel 6 Pro receives more frequent updates, it’s a little older, meaning you’ll get more years of software support with the A54. Also, note that the Pixel 6 Pro lacks the faster Tensor G2 chip found on the Pixel 7 Pro, so you won’t be able to use the new face unlock feature or some of Google’s newer camera refinements. Read our review.

Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB, unlocked) $ 470 $ 899 48 % off $ 470 Google’s Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch display and offers three rear cameras, including an excellent telephoto / zoom lens. The company’s Tensor chip enables a variety of new software features, too, such as Magic Eraser and vastly improved voice dictation capabilities. $470 at Woot

The Last of Us Part I (PlayStation 5) $ 50 $ 70 29 % off $ 50 Sony and Naughty Dog gave The Last of Us a fresh coat of paint to make it look, sound, and play more like The Last of Us Part II, complete with a PlayStation 5 graphical makeover. If you missed out on the 2013 hit, you can play the prettiest, most refined version of it on PS5. $50 at PlayStation

If you’re looking for a charger for your iPhone or a set of AirPods, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe — one of our favorite magnetic chargers — is down to $127.49 ($22.50 off) at Belkin when you use promo code SS23 at checkout. Not only does the wireless charging tree offer up to 15W MagSafe charging speeds but it also features fast-charge support for newer Apple Watch models (including the Series 8) as well as the ability to charge various Android phones and Qi-enabled devices. It even doubles as a handy kickstand of sorts, allowing you to prop up your phone at a more comfortable viewing angle.

Belkin BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe $ 127 $ 150 15 % off $ 127

If you want a pair of glasses that’ll truly stand out, you might want to check out this deal on the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. Right now, they’re available starting at $209.30 ($90 off) at Amazon, a new all-time low. Developed by both Ray-Ban and Facebook, the slick smart glasses are comfortable to wear but also incredibly versatile. You can, for example, use them to play music and take phone calls but also to send and hear WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger messages. You can also capture photos or videos either by issuing a voice command or tapping a button, though, their photo quality admittedly can’t compare to that of a traditional smartphone. While it’s a shame the battery drained by 20 percent after only an hour of testing, at least the glasses feature USB-C support so you can quickly recharge them. Read our hands-on impression.

Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses $ 209 $ 299 30 % off $ 209

