Google’s last-gen Pixel 6 Pro is half off right now at Woot

Sure, if you want a good smartphone that won’t cost a fortune, you could preorder Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A54, the successor to one of our favorite midrange phones. However, if you’re looking for additional RAM or a bigger display, you may want to check out the current deal on Google’s Pixel 6 Pro. Right now, the last-gen Android phone is on sale at Woot in an unlocked black configuration with 128GB of storage for $469.99. That’s a $429 discount and just $20 more than the starting price of Samsung’s forthcoming A54.
Both phones boast an OLED display with a fast 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling. The Pixel 6 Pro, however, offers a larger 6.7-inch screen as well as 12GB of RAM, which is double that of the base A54. The Pixel 6 Pro also boasts a cleaner software experience, a higher IP68 rating for dust and water resistance, and a better camera that’s outfitted with a telephoto lens.
The only drawback is that, while the Pixel 6 Pro receives more frequent updates, it’s a little older, meaning you’ll get more years of software support with the A54. Also, note that the Pixel 6 Pro lacks the faster Tensor G2 chip found on the Pixel 7 Pro, so you won’t be able to use the new face unlock feature or some of Google’s newer camera refinements. Read our review.
Google Pixel 6 Pro (128GB, unlocked)$89948% off
Google’s Pixel 6 Pro has a 6.7-inch display and offers three rear cameras, including an excellent telephoto / zoom lens. The company’s Tensor chip enables a variety of new software features, too, such as Magic Eraser and vastly improved voice dictation capabilities.
Spring has officially sprung, and to celebrate, Sony is taking up to 75 percent off a number of landmark PlayStation games. If you’re still sad the first season of HBO’s The Last of Us adaptation is over, for instance, you can currently pick up the digital version of The Last of Us Part I on the PlayStation Store for $49.69 ($20 off). That’s one of the best prices we’ve seen on the next-gen remake, which thankfully doesn’t suffer from the kind of performance issues currently facing its PC counterpart.
If postapocalyptic landscapes and cordyceps aren’t your thing, Sony is also offering a 50 percent discount on the digital versions of Horizon Forbidden West (on sale for $29.99) and The Quarry (on sale for $34.99) as well as $30 off of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (on sale for $19.99). Just note that, while the sale technically doesn’t end until April 26th, you only have until 11:59PM PT on April 12th before the deals on these specific games end.
The Last of Us Part I (PlayStation 5)$7029% off
Sony and Naughty Dog gave The Last of Us a fresh coat of paint to make it look, sound, and play more like The Last of Us Part II, complete with a PlayStation 5 graphical makeover. If you missed out on the 2013 hit, you can play the prettiest, most refined version of it on PS5.
If you’re looking for a charger for your iPhone or a set of AirPods, Belkin’s BoostCharge Pro 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe — one of our favorite magnetic chargers — is down to $127.49 ($22.50 off) at Belkin when you use promo code SS23 at checkout. Not only does the wireless charging tree offer up to 15W MagSafe charging speeds but it also features fast-charge support for newer Apple Watch models (including the Series 8) as well as the ability to charge various Android phones and Qi-enabled devices. It even doubles as a handy kickstand of sorts, allowing you to prop up your phone at a more comfortable viewing angle.
Belkin’s triple charging stand achieves 15W MagSafe wireless iPhone charging speeds and keeps your phone and Apple Watch elevated for easy reading. Right now, you can pick it up from Belkin for $127.49 ($22 off) when you use promo code SS23.
If you want a pair of glasses that’ll truly stand out, you might want to check out this deal on the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. Right now, they’re available starting at $209.30 ($90 off) at Amazon, a new all-time low. Developed by both Ray-Ban and Facebook, the slick smart glasses are comfortable to wear but also incredibly versatile. You can, for example, use them to play music and take phone calls but also to send and hear WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger messages. You can also capture photos or videos either by issuing a voice command or tapping a button, though, their photo quality admittedly can’t compare to that of a traditional smartphone. While it’s a shame the battery drained by 20 percent after only an hour of testing, at least the glasses feature USB-C support so you can quickly recharge them. Read our hands-on impression.
Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses$29930% off
Developed by both Ray-Ban and Facebook, the Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses are like a sleeker version of Snapchat’s Spectacles. They can perform a range of tasks, including playing music and capturing photos and videos.
Some more ways to save
- You can currently buy the Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro, one of our favorite instant cameras, with eight 3 x 3-inch photo sheets for $79.99 ($96 off) on Amazon, which marks a new all-time low. The Shot 3 is capable of printing smartphone photos and features a fun companion app that allows you to add stickers and frames to your pictures.
- If Google’s Pixel 6 Pro is out of your budget, you can buy the unlocked Google Pixel 6A with 128GB of storage for $299 ($150 off) from Amazon and Best Buy instead. At 6.1 inches, the phone is smaller than the Pixel 6 Pro and only offers a 60Hz refresh rate. However, it’s still a fast performer with a nice 1080p screen, a good camera, and a long-lasting battery. Read our review.
- Microsoft’s next-gen Xbox Series X is still on sale with an Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 for $579.98 ($100 off) at Verizon. The console features a built-in disc drive as well as 4K support, while the pro-grade Xbox Elite 2 Controller is highly customizable and one of the best on the market.
- Although it’s not as good as Target’s ongoing buy one, get one 50 percent off sale, Amazon is currently holding a buy two, get 50 percent off a third promo on a variety of video games, books, toys, and other products. The sale includes titles like the standard edition of the digital version of Just Dance 2023 for Nintendo Switch as well as the standard versions of Hitman 3 for PlayStation 5 and Halo Infinite for Xbox Series X and Xbox One.