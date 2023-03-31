Amazon to adapt Aaron Foley’s Boys Come First as a new series

Deadline reports that Amazon’s developing an adaptation of Boys Come First that will be executive produced by Ted Lasso’s Chuck Hayward, who will also write the pilot and is in talks to become the series’ showrunner. Set in Foley’s native Detroit, Boys Come First tells the story of Dominick Gibson, Troy Clements, and Remy Patton — three Black, gay thirty-somethings who are all trying to find themselves and hold onto their friendship at a time when the city they love is rapidly changing.