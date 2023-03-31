Amazon to adapt Aaron Foley’s Boys Come First as a new series

Author Aaron Foley’s debut novel Boys Come First only released last May, but Amazon is already making moves to turn its queer, Black millennial-focused story into a series.
Deadline reports that Amazon’s developing an adaptation of Boys Come First that will be executive produced by Ted Lasso’s Chuck Hayward, who will also write the pilot and is in talks to become the series’ showrunner. Set in Foley’s native Detroit, Boys Come First tells the story of Dominick Gibson, Troy Clements, and Remy Patton — three Black, gay thirty-somethings who are all trying to find themselves and hold onto their friendship at a time when the city they love is rapidly changing.
Mozart in the Jungle executive producer Will Graham and Hailey Wierengo’s production company Field Trip are set to produce the show as part of Graham’s first-look deal with Amazon, and both Graham and Wierengo will also serve as executive producers on the series.
Currently, no other details about the series have been announced.