Vampire Survivors’ new fantasy-themed expansion launches in April for just $2

Vampire Survivors is getting a second expansion, and like the previous one, it will cost $2. The new fantasy-themed DLC, Tides of the Foscari, includes eight new characters, 13 weapons, and a new stage, and it comes out on April 13th.

Developer Poncle is already teasing characters like a mage and a swordsman as well as weapons like a spellbook and a sword named “Eskizzibur.” I can’t wait to try out all of the new additions — I’m sure they’ll all be unbelievably broken in some delightful ways.

The new level looks like a lot of fun, too. Like with the first expansion, Legacy of the Moonspell, it’s a really big map with many separate areas, including the mysterious Lake Foscari taking up a good chunk of one corner. You can check out the new map here, but I’m not going to embed it in case you prefer to jump in unspoiled.

Tides of the Foscari is set to launch on PC, Xbox, and mobile on day one, though you’ll need the base game to be able to play it. That costs $5; trust me, it’s worth it. (If you don’t trust me, trust the many fans of the game on Steam Deck.)