Oh, Mario went missing once? Big deal — Sonic’s just been murdered!

In a very sudden, very confusing surprise, Sega has shadow dropped a new Sonic the Hedgehog game for PC and Mac. The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog, as baffling as that sounds, is a free murder mystery game on Steam you can download and play right now. The point-and-click adventure puts you amid the Sonic cast on a murder mystery party aboard the Mirage Express to celebrate Amy Rose’s birthday, but — gasp — the game turns out to be real as Sonic is found keeled over, dead on the floor.

Our beautiful blue boy? He ded. Image: Sega

I’m no fan of silly April Fools’ gags, but I’m all for lighthearted and weird headcanon experiments. So credit to Sega for going above and beyond — a day early, mind you — to not just put out that silly trailer for this game but to actually make the dang game and put it out there for free to let people enjoy.