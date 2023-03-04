Welcome to the weekend — and the last one where you’ll be able to enjoy an “extra” hour of sleep before you lose it next Sunday. That’s right: Daylight Saving Time begins in the US next Sunday, March 12th, which means the clocks will spring forward one hour, the days will get brighter, and we’re all going to wake up the following Monday morning even sleepier than usual.

That sucks, but today’s deal on Amazon’s Halo Rise might help make the adjustment to the change in time go a little smoother. Right now, you can buy Amazon’s latest wellness gadget at a new all-time low of $99.99 ($40 off) at Amazon, Best Buy, and Lowe’s. Part smart alarm clock, the Rise will gently wake you up during your lightest sleeping stage with a natural morning light so getting up earlier feels less disorienting. At the same time, the Rise is a noninvasive sleep tracker that helps you improve your sleep habits as you adjust by generating daily reports and monitoring potential disturbances, like room temperature.

Oh, and just in case you find it hard to actually get to sleep, you can also use the Rise as a soothing warm smart table lamp you can use to read before bed. It’s also compatible with Echo devices, so you can ask Alexa to play some relaxing music. Read our review.

Shopping for an excellent pair of noise-canceling headphones? Good news: today we’ve found deals on two of the best on the market: Bose’s QuietComfort 45 and Apple’s AirPods Max. First up, Bose’s QuietComfort 45 are on sale at Amazon and Newegg for $279 ($50 off) in various colors. Not only do these over-ear headphones boast excellent noise cancellation, but they are also some of the most comfortable we’ve ever tested. As a result, you won’t suffer from ear fatigue when you want to tune out loud passengers while, say, flying out of town for spring break. You won’t need to fear running out of battery either as they can last 24 hours, and fitting them into your luggage won’t be a problem as the ear cups can even swivel and fold. Read our review.

If you’re more of an Apple aficionado, though, you can alternatively buy Apple’s AirPods Max for $449.99 ($100 off) in all colors at Best Buy, which is the lowest price we’ve seen this year. Compared to their plastic Bose and Sony rivals, the aluminum and steel AirPods Max feature superior build quality, albeit with a heavier weight. While their bass response isn’t quite as good, their sound quality is still phenomenal, thanks to nice features like spatial audio support. Plus, the Bluetooth headphones pair well with other Apple devices, making them a particularly good pick for iPhone owners. Read our review.

If you’re looking for a powerful Chromebook, you might want to take a look at today’s deal on Acer’s Chromebook Spin 714. With Intel’s fast 12th Gen processors and Thunderbolt 4 support, it’s our favorite Chromebook for power users and even comes with an included stylus to boot. Yet at the same time, it’s relatively quiet and produces very little heat in comparison to its predecessor. There’s also an HDMI port, which is rare to find in a thin Chromebook. While it’s a shame its battery life is slightly worse than its predecessor’s and its speakers aren’t that great, it’s an otherwise good Chromebook capable of handling more intense workloads than many of its rivals. You can buy it with 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and an Intel Evo Core i5 processor for $499 ($230 off) at Best Buy, which is just $20 shy of its all-time low price. Read our review.