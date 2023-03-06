Following the latest cuts, a new Tesla Model S Plaid and Model X Plaid — the performance versions for both vehicles — now share the same price of $109,990. Meanwhile, the base Tesla Model S AWD is now $89,990, down from $94,990. When Tesla first unveiled its redesign for the vehicle back in January 2021, Model S prices started at $79,990.

Tesla Price Reductions — March 2023 Tesla Model Old Price New price Model S AWD $94,990 $89,990 (-$5,000) Model S Plaid $114,990 $109,990 (-$5,000) Model X AWD $109,990 $99,990 (-$10,000) Model X Plaid $119,990 $109,990 (-$10,000) A before and after comparison of Tesla Model X and Model S vehicle prices in the US.

This is the second time this year that Tesla has made significant reductions to its prices, having cut the cost of its Model Y, Model X, and Model S vehicles back in January by up to 20 percent. Following those initial reductions, Musk has since expressed plans to halve production costs for future EVs during Tesla’s Investor Day on March 1st. “The desire for people to own a Tesla is extremely high,” said Musk. “The limiting factor is their ability to pay for a Tesla.”