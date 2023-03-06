Microsoft to detail the ‘future of work with AI’ during March 16th event

Microsoft is holding a special event later this month where it plans to detail “the future of work with AI” and demonstrate how its ChatGPT-like AI will work in Office apps like Teams, Word, and Outlook. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella and head of Microsoft 365 Jared Spataro will hold an event on March 16th at 8AM PT / 11AM ET.

The Verge revealed last month that Microsoft was planning an AI event in March to demo how its new ChatGPT-like AI will transform its Office productivity apps. After announcing and demonstrating its Prometheus Model in its new Bing search engine last month, it’s now time to see where Microsoft will take this further in the world of work.

The Information previously reported earlier this year that GPT models from OpenAI have been tested in Outlook to improve search results, alongside features for suggesting replies to emails and Word document integration to improve a user’s writing. Microsoft launched a new generative CoPilot AI experience in Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Viva Sales today, which uses the Azure OpenAI Service to create sales emails.