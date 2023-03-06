Twitter’s busted again

Twitter’s having some problems — just before noon ET on Monday, clicking links within tweets isn’t working, and for many people, the timeline is full of images that won’t load.

Trying to click a link leads to an error message that says “your current API plan does not include access to this endpoint.” People also seem to be getting the error when visiting the site in Incognito mode or if they’re not logged in.

The Twitter Support account says that “some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now,” and that “an internal change that had some unintended consequences” is to blame.

Downdetector shows a spike in people reporting problems with the service, although it doesn’t specify between images from t.co or other features. Among Verge staffers, Twitter access varies from down completely to unaffected, so it’s unclear how widespread the issues are. Several of us are also unable to access TweetDeck, a first-party client.

This latest outage is occurring only about a week after Elon Musk laid off much of the company’s remaining product team, the latest round of cuts since he took ownership of Twitter last fall. After a similar outage nearly a month ago, Platformer reported it occurred because “an employee had inadvertently deleted data for an internal service that sets rate limits for using Twitter.”

Musk has responded to Monday’s outage by saying that the site “is so brittle (sigh).”