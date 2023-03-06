Things got off to a rough start with Apple in 2020 when some of BOE’s screens for the iPhone 12 reportedly failed quality tests. Later, Apple caught BOE making unapproved changes to its iPhone 13 display design. And while BOE eventually secured a deal to make 6.1-inch OLEDs for the iPhone 14, the company has reportedly been unable to produce iPhone 15 screens to Apple’s specifications. Instead, it looks like BOE will be supplying 6.1-inch OLEDs for the next budget iPhone.

Samsung Display reportedly gets away with things that no other Apple component supplier would dream of

That’s good news for the bottom line — the SE will likely use an older OLED design, so BOE can use existing parts inventory. But it’s not great news, as Apple has been trying to reduce its dependence on Samsung for displays. A new report from The Information details just how much power Samsung holds over Apple as one of the only manufacturers able to mass-produce high-end OLEDs to its specifications. Samsung Display reportedly gets away with things that no other Apple component supplier would dream of, like not letting Apple engineers into its facilities and refusing to replace a supply of screens when a minor flaw was identified.