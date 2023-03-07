Apple reveals a yellow iPhone 14 and 14 Plus

Apple is releasing a new yellow colorway for the iPhone 14. Unlike last year, the new color variant won’t be available for the Pro models and will only ship with the base iPhone 14 and the 14 Plus.

The new yellow adds a nice pop of color to the device that otherwise comes in black, blue, purple, white, and red. We last saw a yellow iPhone with the release of the iPhone 11 back in 2019, the successor of the yellow iPhone XR that launched in 2018. In addition to the new iPhone color, Apple also released several new spring-themed Watch band colors and silicone iPhone cases.

Image: Apple

Apple has released a new iPhone color every spring for a few years now, revealing an “alpine green” iPhone 13 and 13 Pro last spring, with the year before seeing a brilliant purple iPhone 12 and 12 mini. The new models don’t otherwise come with any changes but might help Apple continue to sell more phones during what would otherwise be a slower period following the holiday rush.

The iPhone 14 originally arrived last September, with the Pro and Pro Max models as the first to come with Apple’s new Dynamic Island. While Apple has since been updating its iPhone 14 lineup with a number of new features, including a satellite connectivity feature that lets you contact emergency responders without cellular service, third-party apps have been adding support for the status indicator afforded by the device’s Dynamic Island.

You can preorder the bright yellow phones starting on Friday, March 10th, and they’ll become available on March 14th.